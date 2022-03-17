TV Answer Man, I read your article about Sling TV and March Madness. How about FuboTV? I am thinking of getting it but would it be a good choice for March Madness games? — Henri, Reno, Nevada.

Henri, March Madness, the annual college basketball basketball tournament, began this week with two ‘First Four’ doubleheaders on truTV from Dayton, Ohio. And today, the first round games will commence on CBS and the three Turner-owned networks, truTV, TNT and TBS.

But what about FuboTV, you ask? Will it carry the four channels that will air the games? Before I answer, a little background on FuboTV.

FuboTV is a live streaming service that offers more than 100 channels in plans starting at $64.99 a month. (You can get more channels in more expensive, or add-on plans.) You watch FuboTV over the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the FuboTV app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, FuboTV does not require signing any contracts, and it offers a free seven-day trial.

FuboTV carries lots of sports channels including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, the NFL Network, beIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network, the Golf Channel, FS2, the Olympic Channel, the Sportsman Channel and TVG. In an add-on package for an extra $7.99 a month, it also includes NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, Stadium, the Tennis Channel, ACC Network, Pac 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNews and the SEC Network. You can also order the NBA League Pass as a separate subscription for $28.99 a month.

But FuboTV does not carry TNT, TBS or truTV. It does carry CBS in most markets, but the network will only carry 18 of the 67 tournament games. If you get FuboTV, you will miss 49 games.

Henri, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

