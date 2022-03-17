DIRECTV has raised the price of this season’s MLB Extra Innings package by $10, bringing it to $139.99.

That is the same price of the regular rate for the 2022 edition of MLB.TV, the league’s streaming package of out-of-market regular season games. However, MLB.TV is now offering $10 off the season’s regular rate, bringing the price to $129.99.

As in the previous seven seasons, DIRECTV is including MLB.TV for free with its Extra Innings plan. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

MLB Extra Innings offers up to 90 out-of-market games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan also includes the Game Mix Channel which can display up to eight games on one channel at the same time.

Comcast, Dish, Verizon and Charter have also offered the Extra Innings package in past years but have yet to begin selling the 2022 plan online. It’s unclear if they will offer an increased rate as well.

MLB’s 2022 season is scheduled to start on April 7 after the original opening date was delayed due to the player lockout which was settled earlier this month.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

