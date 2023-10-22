

TV Answer Man, you had an article about how to get the NFL RedZone for free a few weeks ago. Is there anyway to get it for free for this week’s games? I have DIRECTV Stream. — Jason, Manhattan Beach, California.

Jason, you’re right. On September 24, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Sling TV, Hulu Live, Verizon and Cox offered a free preview of the NFL RedZone channel. The RedZone provides live look-in at multiple Sunday afternoon NFL games with a special focus on the action when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard line. The NFL RedZone channel is not doing a free preview today (October 22), but DIRECTV Stream is and here’s how to get it.

How to Get the NFL RedZone For Free From DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV Stream, the streaming sister to DIRECTV’s satellite service, is now running a promotion for its $14.99 a month Sports Pack which includes 40 different sports channels including the NFL RedZone. You can get the Sports Pack for free for one month. The deal is time limited and it’s available to new DIRECTV Stream customers who get a Choice or Ultimate package or higher. The DIRECTV Sports Pack auto-renews monthly after 1 month so be sure to cancel prior to the end of the term if you don’t want to continue. You can learn more about the offer here.

DIRECTV’s new satellite customers can get three months of the Sports Pack for free if they sign up for an Entertainment plan or higher and agree to a two-year commitment.

Jason, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

