TV Answer Man, do you know which games will be on locally in the San Francisco area? This is important because we have YouTube Primetime Channels and the Sunday Ticket. We will only get the games on the Ticket that are not on local channels. Thank you in advance. — Justin, San Francisco.

Justin, you’re right. The NFL Sunday Ticket on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels only includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, meaning ones that will not be available on your local channels. If you have YouTube TV, you can get the local games on the network affiliates as part of your YTTV subscription. But if you have the Ticket via Primetime Channels, you’ll have no other source for the local games unless you get an antenna, or another pay TV service. So the only way you’ll know which games you can watch on the Ticket is to find out which games won’t be on your local channels.

Which NFL Games Will Be Broadcast Locally In Your Market?

And that’s where the maps below come in. They show which Fox and CBS games (10 total) on October 22 will be broadcast on local channels in each market. The ‘Fox Early’ and ‘CBS Early’ games mean the ones that start at 1 p.m. ET while the ‘Late’ games are the ones that start after 4 p.m. ET. By example, in your market of San Francisco, the Las Vegas-Chicago game will be on your local SF Fox channel at 1 p.m. ET while the Buffalo-New England game will be on your CBS affiliate at 1 p.m. ET. Then after 4 p.m. ET, you’ll get the Chargers-Chiefs on the CBS affiliate but no second game on the Fox station. That means your Sunday Ticket plan will include every other Sunday afternoon game.



Of course, everyone with an NBC affiliate will get the Sunday night game between the Dolphins and Eagles at 8 p.m. ET and the Monday Night Football game between your 49ers and Vikings at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Justin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

