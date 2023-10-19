

TV Answer Man, Netflix is raising prices again and I think I’m done. I don’t even watch it as much as I used to. Do you know the procedure for cancelling it? — Eddie, Mobile, Alabama.

Eddie, Netflix announced yesterday that, effective immediately, it’s raising the price of its 4K-included Premium plan from $19.99 a month to $22.99 a month while the Basic plan (now only available to existing customers who have it) will increase from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month. The $6.99 a month ads-included plan will stay the same as will the $15.49 a month Standard plan.

Netflix last raised prices in early 2022 although the elimination of the Basic plan for new subscribers last summer created a price hike in that category. New subscribers now must get the $15.99 a month Standard plan if they want to watch without ads. The company yesterday blamed the new price hikes on “a wide range of needs.”

“While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same—a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs,” the company said yesterday. “As we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”

It remains to be seen if Netflix subscribers will agree and pay the increase. But if you have had enough, canceling the streaming service is relatively easy. You go to Netflix.com and click on the Your Account link. (You can’t cancel via the app.) Then, you have to type in your password and user name. Once you do that, under the Your Streaming Plan button, click on Cancel Membership Plan. And that’s it.

Eddie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

