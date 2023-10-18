

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

DIRECTV Stream recently unveiled a new interface for select streaming devices, including Roku, and the changes include the addition of the company’s heavily-advertised Sports Central. The feature, which was added in late August to DIRECTV satellite and streaming subscribers who use the company’s new Gemini set-top, displays a screen showing a schedule of games with one-click access to their channels.

You can also use Sports Central to record games, specific teams or individual matchups (recording only available on DIRECTV channels) and access the NFL RedZone channel from NFL Network. A recent series of DIRECTV commercials featuring Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cites the new Sports Central feature as a reason why DIRECTV is better than cable TV, in the satcaster’s opinion. Sports Central can now be accessed in the DIRECTV Stream menu.

DIRECTV Stream subscribers use non-company set-tops such as Roku and Fire TV while DIRECTV’s other streaming customers use the Gemini set-top.

