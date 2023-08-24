

TV Answer Man, has DIRECTV started the Sports Central thing yet. I don’t see it on my guide. — Bob, Cleveland.

Bob, DIRECTV this week has finally added Sports Central to its programming lineup at channel 700, two weeks after it started a marketing campaign saying it was launching the game finder. The feature, which is designed to offer easier access to football games, statistics and scores, enables you to display a screen showing a schedule of games with one-click access to their channels or services. Sports Central even includes apps that are not part of the DIRECTV lineup, such as YouTube (Sunday Ticket, sub required) and Prime Video (Thursday Night Football, Prime membership required). Here’s DIRECTV’s description of the new feature:

“DIRECTV customers who connect via satellite can go to Ch. 700 in the Guide to see the lineup of live and upcoming football games, no matter where they play, including games on streaming apps like YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock built directly into the guide (Internet connection is required). DIRECTV via Internet subscribers have the ticket to access every NFL game, no matter where it plays, including games on streaming apps like YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock with the Guide, search functionality, team match-up pages and more.”

The TV provider says that you can also use Sports Central to record games, specific teams or individual matchups (recording only available on DIRECTV channels) and access the NFL RedZone channel from NFL Network.

With the NFL season just two weeks away, Sports Central sounds like a nice addition to any football fan’s lineup. However, not just any football fan who subscribes to DIRECTV will get it. Sports Central is only available to DIRECTV satellite and streaming subscribers who use the company’s new Gemini set-top. If you use an older DIRECTV satellite receiver, or a streaming device such as Roku for DIRECTV Stream, you’re out of luck. No Sports Central for you.

You can see an example of Sports Central in the video below:

So Bob, if you don’t have a Gemini set-top, that’s why you don’t see Sports Central in your lineup. Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

