TV Answer Man, thank you for letting us know about the Nebraska and Minnesota game being in 4K next week. Do you know of any other future games that will be in 4K? — Jim, Dallas.

Jim, you’re right. We reported yesterday that Fox on Thursday, August 31, will stream its first 2023 college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. (Note that the Fox Now app no longer exists.) The game will be the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. ET and it can be watched on the Fox Sports app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

But what about the games on Fox in September? Will any of them be available in 4K? Answer: Yes. We have just gotten news of four more Fox games that are slated for 4K broadcasts: Colorado at TCU at noon ET on September 2; Rice at Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 2; Nebraska at Colorado at noon on September 9; and Iowa at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 9.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(You can learn about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates or FS1.)

Note: Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

