TV Answer Man, DIRECTV Stream doesn’t have 4K which I don’t understand. But can you use your DIRECTV Stream user name and password and use the Fox app to watch college football in 4K? — Khali, Bowie, Maryland.

Khali, you’re right. DIRECTV Stream, the live streaming service owned by satcaster DIRECTV, does not offer 4K programming. (YouTube TV and FuboTV are the only live streamers that have 4K.) That would seem to make it impossible to watch Fox’s 4K broadcasts of college football which air every Saturday during the regular season, or the 2022 World Series, also available in 4K.

But there is a way.

If you go to the Fox Sports app or Fox Now app, you can watch the games’ 4K feeds, or other Fox programming, by inputting your DIRECTV Stream user name and password when you see the Provider prompt.

Although DIRECTV Stream doesn’t support 4K on its app, your subscription to DIRECTV Stream entitles you to watch Fox’s 4K games on its app. You can also do this if you subscribe to other providers such as Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH, Cox, Hulu Live, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Verizon FiOS, FuboTV and SlingTV.

You can learn here which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox 4K feeds.

The pay TV services that provide Fox’s 4K games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.)

By the way, not only will Fox show the World Series, and college football games, in 4K, the network will provide wall-to-wall 4K ‘native’ coverage of next month’s 2022 World Cup soccer tournament from Qatar.

Fox’s 4K broadcasts are normally upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format.

Native 4K means the event is produced on site in 4K as well as transmitted to the home in 4K.

Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Khali, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

