FuboTV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has signed a new carriage agreement with AT&T Sports Network to offer ROOT Sports, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Portland Trail Blazers, and the new NHL expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken.

The regional sports channel will be available to FuboTV base subscribers ($64.99 a month) in the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho. To see the channel’s full coverage map, click ROOT.

FuboTV, which is developing an online sports gambling service to accompany its live programming, could be in the market for more regional sports channels in the coming months. The streamer still does not carry the Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (Regional Sports Networks) or MASN (TV home of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals), SportsNet LA (TV home of the Los Angeles Dodgers) or Altitude (TV home of the Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche), among others.

Without adding those regional sports networks, it will be difficult for FuboTV to attract the gambling sports fan who wants to watch their chosen teams after placing their bets.

“fuboTV is focused on bringing consumers their favorite hometown teams, alongside national and international sports coverage, and today’s partnership with ROOT SPORTS strengthens our offering in the Northwest,” said Ben Grad, FuboTV’s senior vice president of content strategy. “The addition of ROOT SPORTS means consumers can catch every game available for local telecast with fuboTV at an affordable price.”

— Phillip Swann

