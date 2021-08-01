Netflix today has added 26 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include Magnolia, the 1999 satirical drama from director Paul Thomas Anderson featuring the lost souls of San Fernando Valley as played by the brilliant ensemble cast of Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Melora Walters; Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the iconic 1986 comedy starring Matthew Broderick as that righteous dude title character who charms his way through life; and Inception, the 2010 mind-bending sci-fi drama from director Chris Nolan which features Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by entering another’s mind.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

