Netflix today has added 26 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include Magnolia, the 1999 satirical drama from director Paul Thomas Anderson featuring the lost souls of San Fernando Valley as played by the brilliant ensemble cast of Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Melora Walters; Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the iconic 1986 comedy starring Matthew Broderick as that righteous dude title character who charms his way through life; and Inception, the 2010 mind-bending sci-fi drama from director Chris Nolan which features Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals information by entering another’s mind.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
— Phillip Swann