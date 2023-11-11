

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

1. Dish Settles Carriage Dispute With Hearst Television

Dish announced last night that it has signed a new multi-year carriage agreement with Hearst Television, returning 37 Hearst-owned local channels to its satellite lineup after a two-month blackout. The stations are in 27 markets. TV Answer Man.

2. The Killer Debuts at New Netflix-Owned Egyptian Theater

The streamer purchased the historic Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles in 2020 and it officially opened the venue last night after three years of renovations. First film: Netflix’s new original thriller, The Killer, directed by David Fincher. The Hollywood Reporter.

3. Could the DVD/Blu-ray Business Be Headed For a Comeback?

The Hollywood Reporter says that the disc business could rebound despite recent setbacks from Netflix and Best Buy. Streamers are cutting back on titles, which could lead to consumers buying more discs. The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is now less than two weeks away and the giant electronics retailer has already slashed prices on several big-screen TVs. CNET.

5. YouTube TV Could Lose Phoenix Suns Games In One Week

YouTube TV is having a carriage tiff with Gray Television and it could mean that the streamer will no longer carry Phoenix Suns games starting November 18. Arizona Sports.

