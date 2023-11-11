

TV Answer Man, do you know if ESPN will have a 4K game of the week this week? — Paul, Venice, California.

Paul, ESPN offers a 4K Game of the Week roughly half the weeks of the college football season. And this week will be a winner. The sports network will deliver the Ole Miss-Georgia game in 4K at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (November 11) from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The contest will be simulcast in high-def on the main ESPN channel. Ole Miss is ranked 10th in the nation while Georgia is ranked second.

Which TV Providers Will Carry the ESPN Game In 4K?

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum and YouTube TV are expected to carry the ESPN 4K game on special 4K channels. (Check your on-screen guide for more details.)

Do the ESPN Apps Stream the Game In 4K?

The ESPN apps, including ESPN+, do not offer 4K yet. The pay TV providers are your only sources for ESPN in 4K.

Does Fox Have 4K Games This Week?

Fox, which normally offers two college football games each Saturday during the regular season, has yet to announce any games for this weekend. We will update this article if we get more information.

What About Peacock and NBC?

NBC will broadcast the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game next Saturday (November 18) in 4K. The game, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, should be available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV. NBC’s apps do not offer anything in 4K. Peacock does 4K but has yet to announce if any college games will be in the format this weekend.

Paul, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

