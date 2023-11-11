

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I agree with you that Peacock has become a go to place for live sports in 4K. Do you know if they will have more college football in 4K this Saturday? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Peacock to Stream 3 College Football Games On Saturday

Victor, Peacock on Saturday (November 11) will stream the Nebraska-Maryland game at noon ET in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game, which will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will be an exclusive on Peacock, meaning it won’t be on NBC or any other network or streaming service. Peacock on Saturday will also carry the Minnesota-Purdue game at 3 p.m. ET and the Michigan State-Ohio State game at 7 p.m. ET, but they will be high-def only on the streamer. (The Nebraska-Maryland game will also be available in HD for those who do not have 4K TVs and compatible 4K-enabled streaming devices. Peacock, which has been quiet about its 4K rollout, has not announced which devices are compatible for 4K.)

Is Peacock the Top 4K Streaming Service?

Peacock has indeed become a destination for 4K enthusiasts. The TV Answer Man reported earlier this week that the streamer this Friday (November 10) will offer four Big Ten college basketball games in 4K: Texas A&M vs. Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. ET; UTSA vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET; Alabama State vs. Iowa at 8 p.m. ET; and Tennessee vs. Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET. (The games will also be available in high-def in case you don’t have a 4K TV or a compatible 4K-enabled streaming device.)

Will Fox & ESPN Have 4K Games This Saturday?

In related news, Fox on Saturday will offer two more games in 4K: 2nd ranked Michigan at 9th ranked Penn State at noon ET and 13th ranked Utah at 5th ranked Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. See this article for more details.

ESPN will broadcast the Ole Miss-Georgia game in 4K at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (November 11) from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The contest will be simulcast in high-def on the main ESPN channel. See this article for more details.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

