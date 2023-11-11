

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Dish announced last night that it has signed a new multi-year carriage agreement with Hearst Television, returning 37 Hearst-owned local channels to its satellite lineup after a two-month blackout. The stations are in 27 markets. You can see a list of the Hearst stations here.

“We’re pleased to have reached a long-term agreement that benefits all parties and most importantly, our customers,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president of video services for Dish Network. “Thank you to our customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Hearst did not release a statement last night after the settlement.

The two companies were fighting over how much Dish should pay Hearst to carry its stations. Dish argued that Hearst was asking for an excessive rate while the broadcaster said the satcaster wanted to pay “below fair market prices.” Dish and Hearst did not announce any financial terms with the settlement.

Dish is still without 13 Cox Media stations since November 2022 and 28 Mission Broadcasting and White Knight stations since January of this year in separate disputes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.