DIRECTV and ESPN today will begin seven days of multi-channel HD coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The satcaster said it will offer multiple live matches simultaneously from Wimbledon from channels 901 through 907 to all customers.

‘DIRECTV and Grand Slam Tennis fans have enjoyed a wonderful relationship over the years. Our Wimbledon Experience is the latest opportunity to reward them with enhanced viewing features for one of their favorite tournaments,’ stated Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s executive vice president and chief content officer.

The satellite TV service said it will display six screens of enhanced coverage from up to five different courts simultaneously, including action on Centre Court and Court No. 1 plus the ESPN linear telecast.

Viewers of both the Mix and Court Channels, as well as the ESPN simulcasts, can also access an interactive menu with recent match results, the complete men’s and women’s draw, player headshots and bios and several other interactive features.

DIRECTV this year will not air Wimbledon in 4K nor will any other pay TV provider in the United States.

— Phillip Swann

