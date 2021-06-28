HBO Max has experienced 34 significant technical problems and/or outages in June, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks online snafus.

By comparison, the site says Netflix and Hulu have each undergone only five significant technical issues during the month while Disney+ has only had four. Amazon Prime Video and Peacock, two other streaming rivals, have only had two each.

Down Detector monitors online comments from several sources, including Twitter, and analyzes the data in real-time which allows it to post when a site is having a significant technical problem or outage affecting a large number of subscribers.

The site reports that HBO Max’s technical issues have largely stemmed from streaming interruptions such as frequent buffering or display errors with some customers also saying they have trouble logging in. There have also been a handful of times when it appears that the HBO Max app or site has crashed.

“I can get videos to play for 10 to 20 minutes then a error message pops up. The video continues to play in the background but I can’t watch. Returns to the main page thankfully the video remembers where it stopped but its frustrating to say the least,” ‘OneGuy’ wrote yesterday of his experience with HBO Max.

“HBO Max app is the only one I deal with buffering on. Such a poorly done app,” tweeted one unhappy HBO Max subscriber last week.

Since HBO Max sucks I came across a petition that I’ve been sharing 4 people tha have issues w/ HBO Max app. I cant watch without a lot of buffering, crashing alot etc. It’s not fair tha many cant use what they pay 4, plz sign/share, ty! https://t.co/XJZTPRM26y #hbomaxforthefans — (Im)possible (@DrLaurenLewisZP) June 25, 2021

HBO Max, which is operated by Warner Media, owned by AT&T, has won praise for building an impressive lineup of content, including same-day theatrical releases from Warner Bros. But the streamer has also generated recurring customer complaints regarding technical issues which could be slowing subscription growth.

HBO Max and HBO reported a combined 44.2 million subscribers in the United States at the end of the first quarter, which was 2.7 million more than the end of the fourth quarter. But the service still badly trails both Netflix and Disney+ in U.S. and global subs. (AT&T last month announced that it was merging Warner Media with Discovery.)

Down Detector reports that HBO Max experienced 29 technical problems and outages last month and 13 in April 2021.

— Phillip Swann

