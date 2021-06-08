FuboTV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is now available on 2018-2021 model LG Smart TVs, including LG OLED sets. However, you still can not access the FuboTV app on LG Smart TV sets made before 2018.

The streamer, which offers a basic plan of more than 100 channels for $64.99 a month, is also available as a free trial on the LG set if you scan the QR code on the FuboTV app. Fubo’s free trial normally runs for seven days.

LG’s FuboTV app comes with a Profiles feature that allows up to six users within a subscription to personalize their viewing choices as well as a customizable guide which enables users to ‘favorite’ channels and move their top selections to the front of the guide.

FuboTV is also available on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, XBox One, Android TV and Chromecast, among others.

In related news, Peacock, the Video on Demand streamer from Comcast/NBCUniversal, said yesterday that it will be available on Samsung Smart TVs, effective today. The service offers several plans, including one for free.

In addition to Samsung Smart TVs, Peacock is currently available on Roku, Apple devices, Chromecast, Android TV devices and several other streaming products. However, 11 months after launch, Peacock has still not secured carriage on Amazon’s Fire TV.

“Our goal is to bring the breadth of NBCUniversal’s content to viewers across all screens and we welcome Samsung as a terrific new partner,” said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution for NBCUniversal.”We look forward to bringing Samsung’s millions of viewers our industry-leading content offering and delivering the experience they’ve come to expect from NBCUniversal.”

— Phillip Swann

