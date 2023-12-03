By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, we lost our CBS station on DIRECTV. Do you know how we can watch the NFL games on CBS some other way? — Bob, Columbia, South Carolina.

Bob, DIRECTV on Thursday night (November 30) lost 64 Tegna-owned local network channels due to a carriage fight between the companies. The dispute also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse. The list of missing stations includes network affiliates for Fox, NBC, ABC, The CW, and, yes, CBS. So what are the options for DIRECTV/Tegna viewers who are missing their CBS stations and want to watch Sunday’s NFL games on the network?

How DIRECTV/Tegna Viewers Can Watch CBS

1. TV Antenna

You can pick up local TV channels, including CBS, with an antenna for free, but it won’t work for everyone. Depending upon where you live, there may be obstacles such as mountains or tall buildings blocking the signal’s path. However, it’s worth a try, particularly since many indoor antennas cost under $30.

2. Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service, offers a live feed of your local CBS channel as well as on demand programming from the network, Showtime, and a large number of shows and movies from other sources. Note: The live CBS feed requires the $11.99 a month plan.

3. Free Trial From YouTube TV or Fubo

If you want to watch the game for free rather than pay Paramount Plus, get a free trial from YouTube TV or Fubo, both of which carry CBS. You could sign up for the free trial and cancel after the game before you are billed for the first month.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...