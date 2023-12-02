By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know how we can watch college football games on ABC on the ESPN 3? We don’t have ABC on DIRECTV now because of a fight over money. — Corinne, Beaumont, Texas.

Corinne, DIRECTV subscribers have been without 64 Tegna-owned network affiliates since Thursday due to a carriage dispute between the companies. The list of stations affected includes 21 NBC affiliates, 16 CBS stations, 13 ABC affiliates, and 5 Fox stations, which is bad news for football fans. We have an article here on how you can get around the blackout but let me address specifically watching ABC games on the ESPN app.

How DIRECTV Subs Can Watch ABC Games On ESPN3

Since ABC and ESPN are owned by the same company (Disney), the ESPN app (which includes ESPN3) streams games that are broadcast on ABC. Today’s schedule includes:

Big 12: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns

Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 PM ET

American: SMU Mustangs vs. Tulane

Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM ET

ACC: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 PM ET

You can watch the three games by downloading the ESPN app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. If your DIRECTV plan includes ESPN, you can then sign into the ESPN app by using your DIRECTV user ID and password. Once you log in, you will have access to the live games. If you want to watch via the web site, go here: www.espn.com/watch .

There are also ways to watch Fox, CBS and NBC games (both NFL and college) if your local channel is blacked out due to the DIRECTV-Tegna fee fight. You can learn more about that in our article here.

Corinne, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

