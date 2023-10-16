

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we were very sad to hear about the passing of Suzanne Somers and we would like to watch some episodes of her Three’s Company show. Do you know who has it on streaming and how much it would cost? — Crystal, Norfolk, Virginia.

Crystal, the entertainment world is in mourning today after news on Sunday that Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers died at 76 from a longtime bout with breast cancer. The death comes just one day short of her birthday. Suzanne was an underrated comedic actress with her exceptional talents best on display aside John Ritter in the 1970s ABC sitcom, Three’s Company. The show was scorned by some critics as being frothy and overly sexual but that was the point. It was just pure fun with Ritter, Suzanne and Joyce DeWitt in the title roles and deadpan artist Norman Fell as Mr. Roper.

So where can you watch Three’s Company today? The show’s eight seasons are now available for free on Pluto TV, the ads-included free streaming service. (Note: Somers left the show after four seasons due to a contract dispute.) Here’s a link to the Pluto page for Three’s Company.

Crystal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

