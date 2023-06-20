

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know when Bally Sports will make a decision on the Minnesota Twins? And what is their next move? We’re all waiting! — Edward, Glencoe, Minnesota.

Edward, Diamond Sports, which owns 18 Bally Sports regional sports networks as a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting, declared bankruptcy in March. Since then, the company has been evaluating whether to continue offering channels that may be unprofitable.

Diamond Sports dropped the rights to the San Diego Padres games (Bally Sports San Diego) on May 30 when it decided to stop paying the team. Major League Baseball took over the broadcasts, starting with the team’s May 31 game against the Miami Marlins. The RSN company also filed a motion in bankruptcy court to reject its contract with Raycom to provide ACC college sports.

Diamond Sports did make a payment to the Texas Rangers last week, ensuring it will keep the Bally Sports Southwest channel going through the Rangers 2023 season.

Will Bally Sports Pay the Twins, Reds, Diamondbacks, Guardians?



In the next three weeks, the company will need to make payments to the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds or decide to end agreements with one or more. The payments to the Twins, Diamondbacks and Guardians are due on July 1 while the Reds fees are due July 15. Failure to make the payments would result in a termination of the contracts to broadcast the games.

Based on how Diamond Sports has handled the previous deadlines, the odds are good that it won’t publicize its decision, or file a court motion to reject, until a day or two before the contracts are scheduled to expire. That would mean we would need to wait until late next week before we learn more.

However, it’s possible that Diamond Sports will operate differently with the Twins, Reds, Diamondbacks and Guardians so the TV Answer Man will monitor this situation closely and report back here if anything significant changes. Major League Baseball has said it’s prepared to take over the broadcasts of any team that loses its agreement with Diamond Sports.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...