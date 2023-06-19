

Sling TV, which has established a reputation for offering the lowest live streaming rates in the industry, is now selling its base packages for just $15 for the first month. The streamer previously was offering the first month for $20. The last time it offered the first month at a price this low was April 2022 when it was only $10.

The $15 promotional price, which is available to new subscribers, means the first month would be $25 off the regular price of $40 a month. (Note: The regular price of $40 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.)

Sling TV is also including a free month of its Entertainment Extra add-on plan with the base package. Entertainment Extra, which normally costs $6 a month, features 10 channels including the Paramount Network, truTV, MTV, TV Land and CMT, among others. You can learn more about Entertainment Extra here.

The Sling TV $25 off deal is good for either its Blue or Orange basic packages. If you order both Blue and Orange, the price is $25 the first month, which is a $30 discount.

The Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

