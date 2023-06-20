

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man

TV Answer Man, I subscribed to YouTube TV on June 6 to get the $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket. My question is this. Can I pause YouTube TV now and start the sub again when the season starts so I don’t have to pay until then? — Dave, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Dave, as you know, YouTube TV offered a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket prior to the end of June 6, bringing the base price to $249. (It’s now $299. YouTube TV started a $50 discount after the June 6 deadline.) Many fans decided to subscribe to the live streaming service to take advantage of the $100 discount.

But you have to maintain your YouTube TV subscription to watch the Sunday Ticket, which means paying $72.99 a month in addition to your Ticket fee. (YouTube TV has provided the first three months of service for $64.99 a month in a recent promotion.) The TV Answer Man reported a few months ago that one way around this is to pause your YouTube TV subscription. The service permits pausing from four weeks to six months so you don’t actually have to pay for the sub before the NFL season begins in September.

But when can you actually pause the YouTube TV subscription and start saving?

The subscription suspension will begin at the end of your current billing cycle. For example, if you subscribed to YouTube TV on June 6, and you pause the subscription now, it would be suspended on July 6. That means you are required to pay for the first month of service, which you already did when you signed up. But you wouldn’t have to pay from July 6 until the day you reactivate your sub. The Sunday Ticket games begin on September 10 so you could save on two months of payments if you wait until September 9 to reactivate.

Dave, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

