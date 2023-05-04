

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am thinking of doing what you suggested and subscribing to YouTube TV before June 6 and getting the Sunday Ticket for $100 off and then pausing my subscription. But let me ask you if I don’t unpause my YouTube TV sub when the season starts, will I still be able to watch my Sunday Ticket sub even if I can’t watch the regular YouTube TV channels? — Tony, Las Vegas.



Tony, Google has announced that a YouTube TV subscriber can get the NFL Sunday Ticket for $249, which is $100 less than the regular price, if you order by June 6.

However, some fans would prefer not to carry the expensive ($72.99 a month) YouTube TV sub in the months leading up to the NFL regular season in September. If you subscribed to YouTube TV now to get the discount, you would have to pay roughly $500 on subscription fees (over seven months) before you could cancel in January.

But the TV Answer Man reported last month that there’s a solution. YouTube TV allows a subscriber to pause his or her subscription for up to six months with the suspension starting at the end of the current billing cycle. That means you could subscribe to YouTube TV today, add the Sunday Ticket $249 discounted plan to your sub, and then pause your sub for three plus months.

But what if you wanted to pause the YouTube TV sub for a longer period — but unpause your Sunday Ticket sub before the season started. Could you watch your Ticket sub while the YouTube TV is still on pause.

Answer: No. This is from the YouTube TV support page:

“When you purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, you’ll need to have an active YouTube TV Base Plan to access NFL Sunday Ticket. If you cancel or pause your Base Plan, you will lose access to NFL Sunday Ticket. To regain access, you’ll need to restart your YouTube TV Base Plan, and then you’ll automatically be able to access NFL Sunday Ticket.”

Nice try, Tony, but no dice. Happy viewing and stay safe!

