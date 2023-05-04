

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

We receive more questions asking why the networks don’t do more live sports in 4K than just about any other topic. While the TV Answer Man has tackled this issue in several past articles, we thought we ask our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for a pithy summation of the top reasons. Below is the AI response and, as always, the article was fact-checked and edited by the human TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.

The emergence of 4K resolution has revolutionized the way we view content on television. With four times the number of pixels as compared to traditional high definition, 4K offers an unparalleled viewing experience. However, despite the growing popularity of 4K, TV networks are still reluctant to broadcast live sports in this resolution. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why this is the case.

1. Bandwidth & Compatibility Limitations

The first and perhaps the most significant factor behind the limited broadcasting of live sports in 4K is bandwidth limitations. Streaming live sports in 4K requires a significant amount of bandwidth via the home Internet service and many viewers do not have plans that will enable a successful 4K stream.

In addition, many people still rely on traditional cable and satellite set-tops, which may not have the capability to transmit 4K content effectively.

(Editor’s Note: Add the two together and the potential audience for a 4K broadcast is far smaller than the actual number of people who have 4K TVs. This creates a significant obstacle in the widespread adoption of 4K for live sports.)

2. Cost

Producing and broadcasting live sports in 4K is considerably more expensive than in traditional HD. To broadcast in 4K, TV networks need to invest in new equipment and technology, hire specialized personnel, and purchase expensive licenses. This additional cost may be prohibitive for smaller networks, and even larger ones may be hesitant to incur these expenses without the assurance of a sizeable return on investment. (Editor’s note: And with the potential audience being relatively small, the likelihood of a sizeable return is small as well.)

3. Production Challenges

Finally, there are production challenges associated with broadcasting live sports in 4K. 4K cameras are still relatively new, and many camera operators may not have the necessary experience or expertise to operate them effectively. Additionally, 4K cameras require more storage space, and post-production workflows can be more time-consuming and complex. These challenges can result in longer turnaround times for broadcasting live sports in 4K, making it less attractive to networks looking for quick turnaround times.

In conclusion, while the benefits of 4K resolution for live sports are undeniable, TV networks have been hesitant to adopt it due to the challenges and limitations mentioned above. However, with technological advancements and increasing demand for high-quality content, we can expect to see more live sports broadcast in 4K in the future, as TV networks adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological capabilities.

