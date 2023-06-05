

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am a DIRECTV subscriber but I am thinking of making the switch to YouTube to get the Sunday Ticket. Do you know the latest on their discount and whether DIRECTV will have the NFL RedZone? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, the first thing you need to know is that Google’s $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket expires after tomorrow. If you want the best price possible on the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, your window is closing. Fast.

If YouTube TV subscribers don’t get the Ticket by the end of tomorrow, the base price jumps from $249 to $349 and the bundle price (with the RedZone) rises from $289 to $389.

If you order the Sunday Ticket separately via YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which does not require a YouTube TV subscription, the presale price is $349 for the season. If you wait until after tomorrow, the price jumps to $449.

YouTube Primetime Channels viewers have to pay $389 for the Ticket bundle if they order by the end of tomorrow and $489 after that.

If you want the YouTube TV version of the Sunday Ticket, here’s the link. Click on the ‘Get Offer’ Now button.

If you want the YouTube Primetime Channels version, here’s the link. Click on the NFL Sunday Ticket button on the NFL page. (There may also be a pop-up screen with ordering information.)

Now as for DIRECTV and the NFL RedZone channel, there’s no indication that the satcaster will add the channel in the next 36 hours. If that’s what you were waiting for before deciding to get the Ticket, I don’t see it happening today or tomorrow. A well-placed DIRECTV source has told me the company wants to add the NFL RedZone channel, but it might be closer to the beginning of the season before it happens.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

