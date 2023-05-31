

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon’s Freevee, a free streaming service supported by ads, tomorrow (June 1) plans to add 53 new movies to its lineup of free programming. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion:

American Psycho

The 2000 satirical horror film about a Wall Street broker (Christian Bale) who moonlights as a serial killer is not for all tastes. But if you get the joke, you’ll love this send-up of the young cold mercenaries who sometimes inhabit Manhattan’s financial district. Bale is flawless in the lead and the outstanding supporting cast includes Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto and Willem Dafoe.

Back to the Future

The entire trilogy comes to Freevee tomorrow, but it says here the original is still the best. Michael J. Fox is perfect as the wide-eyed teenager who’s thrust back three decades thanks to a time machine invented by his scientist friend (the great Christopher Lloyd). It’s all dumb fun but eminently rewatchable if you’ve seen it before.

Crash

The 2004 drama directed by Paul Haggis examines the racial and social divides that separate Los Angeles through the eyes of a myriad collection of characters played by Sandra Bullock, Matt Dillon, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Brendan Fraser and Jennifer Esposito, among many others. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, although some critics scoffed, saying Crash is manipulative. But isn’t that what film is supposed to be?

Here is the complete list of films coming to Freevee on Thursday, June 1.

A Guy Thing (2003)

American Psycho (2000)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Body of Evidence (1992)

Bolero (1984)

Bowfinger (1999)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Crash (2004)

Date Night (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dredd (2012)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In & Out (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Limbo (2020)

Mac and Me (1988)

Moby Dick (1956)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Navy Seals (1990)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Priest (2011)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Tails (2012)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spy (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

(2016)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Help (2011)

The Hours (2002)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

The Party (1968)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Turbo (2013)

UHF (1989)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

