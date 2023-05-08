

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Dish lost 552,000 pay TV subscribers in this year’s first quarter compared to a decrease of approximately 462,000 subs in the 2022 first quarter, the company reported Monday morning.

The satellite TV business lost 322,000 subscribers in the first quarter while Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, lost 230,000 customers in the time period. Dish now has 9.2 million pay TV subscribers in total, including 7.1 million satellite customers and 2.1 million Sling TV subs.

Dish’s pay TV subs fell approximately 268,000 in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 273,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 9.75 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.42 million Dish subscribers and 2.33 million Sling TV subscribers.

Dish is scheduled to hold an earnings call later today to discuss the results and related issues. The TV Answer Man will provide an update if anything significant comes from that discussion.

Sling TV is the second live streamer to report losses in the first quarter. Fubo reported on Friday that it lost 160,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. It had 1,445 million at the end of 2022 and 1.285 million at the end of the 2023 first quarter.

By comparison, it lost only 74,000 net subs in the first quarter of 2022 compared to its sub total at the end of 2021. It had 1.13 million at the end of 2021 and 1.056 million at the end of the 2022 first quarter.

