TV Answer Man, we don’t have cable anymore, but I want to watch the Tampa Bay and Seattle game on Sunday morning from Germany. Which of the streaming services will have it? Will DIRECTV Stream have it? How much does it all cost? — Todd, Mobile, Alabama.

Todd, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Seattle Seahawks game from Munich, Germany will be played this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET and televised nationally on the NFL Network. (The game can also be seen in the Tampa Bay market on WFTS and on KIRO in Seattle, and nationally on the league’s mobile app, NFL Plus, which is $4.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.)

Four major live streaming services carry the NFL Network in their basic plans. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live, FuboTV and YouTube TV. DIRECTV Stream is the only major live streamer that doesn’t carry the NFL Network, which is a story all by itself.

What is your cheapest option to watch the NFL Network when picking a streaming service?

Sling TV’s Blue plan is your answer. The Blue basic package, which costs $40 a month (first month is now half price), provides more than 40 channels including the NFL Network, the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

FuboTV’s base plan goes for $69.99 a month, the same price as Hulu Live’s base package. YouTube TV’s base plan costs $64.99 a month, but the streamer is now taking $10 off each of the first three months of service.

You might also want to note that YouTube TV is now offering a free two-week trial while FuboTV has a seven-day free trial.

Todd, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

