Major League Baseball has cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games by 50 percent in a time-limited promotion for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The price for the remaining three months of the 2022 season is now $47.99, compared to the regular price of $94.99. (MLB.TV cut the regular price from $114.99 to $94.99 earlier this month.)

The plan’s single-team option, which is regularly $74.99, is now available for $37.99. (The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams, minus your local teams.).

MLB TV does say how long the 50 percent ‘All-Star Game’ discount will be available but the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is July 19.

For $47.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2022 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not available for a reduced price at this time.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or YouTube’s Game of the Week broadcasts.

