DIRECTV is now selling the streaming edition of the 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket to select non-DIRECTV subscribers. The streaming price has not increased over the 2021 season with the base ‘To Go’ plan available for $293.96 and the Max plan available for $395.99.

The satcaster, which has sold the Sunday Ticket to its satellite customers for 28 years, has also offered a separate streaming version of the package of out-of-market games for several years. However, it’s not available to everyone. The Sunday Ticket streaming eligibility requirements state:

“NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service is only available to non-DIRECTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.), nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, actively or previously enrolled college students. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U only available to students actively enrolled or previously enrolled within the last 18 months in post-secondary educational institutions from the date of purchase.”

For years, many football fans believed the streaming Ticket was only available to people who could prove they could not install a dish at their residence or were university students. (The university plan, which was expanded last year to students who were enrolled within the last 18 months, is less expensive than the regular streaming plan. See the DIRECTV web site for details.)

But the TV Answer Man reported a few years ago that more people are eligible than once thought.

The ‘select areas within various metropolitan cities’ clause represents certain areas in 29 markets, which are mostly large and mid-sized cities where NFL teams are located. (You can see the 29 markets here.) But the only way to determine your individual eligibility in those 29 markets is to input your address at the eligibility page of the streaming Sunday Ticket web site. DIRECTV will not reveal the exact areas within the 29 markets that are eligible.

A DIRECTV spokesman last year told the TV Answer Man that “areas identified in pockets of the 29 markets are strong candidates for streaming NFL Sunday Ticket because of satellite limitations due to building density or topography.“

In other words, if you live in an area in one of the 29 markets that is surrounded by tall buildings or mountains, you are probably eligible even if you can install a dish at your residence. (Read more of my interview with the DIRECTV spokesman here.)

You can check here to determine if you are eligible to subscribe to the streaming version of the 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket.

The online basic and Max Sunday Ticket costs the same as the satellite edition, which is available to DIRECTV subscribers. The streaming version includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel (in the Max plan) where you can watch four games on one screen, the RedZone Channel (in the Max plan), real-time stats and other benefits.

DIRECTV is expected to lose its exclusive carriage of the Sunday Ticket following the 2022 season. News reports say Apple and Amazon are the likely front runners to carry it beginning with the 2023 season. However, the reports say DIRECTV could continue offering the Ticket to bars and restaurants, and some subscribers, in partnership with the winning streaming company.

