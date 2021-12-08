TV Answer Man, I remember you writing about HBO Max promising to offer more 4K movies and shows. Did they ever do that? I would subscribe if they had a lot of their cool shows and movies in 4K. — Jamal, Manhattan Beach, California.

Jamal, you are right. HBO Max, which launched in May 2020, offered just a handful of movies in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the first year, mostly ‘same-day’ theatrical releases from Warner Media such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

In February of this year, Warner Media chief Jason Kilar told me that The Little Things, the same-day theatrical release starring Denzel Washington, would be in 4K, and “soon after that new release, expect a lot more 4K. We are in process on them….and will not stop,”

However, several months later, there were still just a handful of movies in 4K HDR on HBO Max: Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

But the streamer recently quietly expanded that 4K HDR lineup to nearly two dozen movies, including The Matrix trilogy and The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (Francis Ford Coppola’s new restoration of the 1983 drama). The list also includes past same-day releases such as King Richard, Tom and Jerry, No Sudden Move, Godzilla vs. Kong, In the Heights, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. You can see the complete list here. (The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, will be added in 4K HDR on December 22.)

HBO Max has yet to include such popular original titles as Game of Thrones, Succession and The Flight Attendant, but the expanded list is an encouraging sign that there’s more to come. Finally.

Last note: HBO Max’s 4K HDR titles are only available in the streamer’s $14.99 ads-free plan, not the $9.99 a month ads-included version. To learn more about what you need to watch HBO Max in 4K, click here.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

