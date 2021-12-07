TV Answer Man, I thought Comcast was going to add the ACC Network after their deal with Disney. But I don’t see it in my lineup. Do you know when it will be added? Is it still going to be on?! — Jerry, Miami.

Jerry, Comcast and Disney announced on November 30 that they have signed a new multi-year carriage agreement that will keep Disney’s suite of channels in the cable operator’s lineup. The previous agreement, which was signed 10 years ago, was expected to expire by year’s end.

The new pact will include the Disney-owned ACC Network which Comcast has never carried since its launch in 2019. The two companies said in a press release that Comcast will add the regional sports network “in the coming weeks.”

So, what does that mean? When, exactly, will the ACC Network be added to Comcast’s Xfinity TV lineup?

I just asked a Comcast spokesperson and here’s her response:

“It will be added in all markets on 12/22.”

The December 22 addition will come a little late for the ACC’s 2020 college football season, but you will be able to watch the conference’s basketball play before Christmas. When Comcast adds the ACC Network, it will join Dish, DIRECTV, Optimum, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Sling TV, among others, as distributors of the conference sports network.

Jerry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

