TV Answer Man, I tried watching the hockey game last night on FuboTV and it kept buffering and I had trouble logging in, too. Do you know what happened? Is this normal? — Tom, Falls Church, Virginia.

Tom, FuboTV last night was the latest live streaming service to experience a technical snafu during a big event when it had difficulties streaming game one of the Montreal Canadiens-Vegas Golden Knights NHL Stanley Cup semifinals series on NBCSN.

Thousands of FuboTV users began posting complaints on social media sites that they couldn’t log in shortly before the game began at 9 p.m. ET. And, if they could log in, the stream would frequently buffer, making the game unwatchable.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“@fuboTVsupport, Can you get your service back up asap so we can watch playoff hockey? Game is starting,” tweeted ‘Stacey’ at 9:03 p.m. ET.

“@fuboTV, I know you are working on it and I hope it’s fixed quickly!! I AM MISSING VEGAS V MONTREAL NHL!” wrote another unhappy fan.

Fubo’s Twitter customer service team acknowledged the problem, which affected other channels as well,

“Sorry about this our engineers are working on a quick fix, please bear with us! Please check our status page here https://status.fubo.tv for updates! -EC,” the streamer wrote.

Roughly an hour after the outages began, Fubo said they had fixed the issue.

“Great News! Just had a word with the engineers and all the issues have been fixed, please restart your streaming and let us know how it goes,” @fubovsupport wrote at 9:48 p.m. ET.

While live streaming is less expensive than cable and satellite, and requires fewer restrictions such as two-year contracts, the category continues to be plagued by technical difficulties. HBO Max experienced a widespread issue a few weeks ago during the final episode stream of Mare of Easttown and other live streamers have reported numerous issues during major events over the years. As of now, it’s part of the trade-off of cheaper TV.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

