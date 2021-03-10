TV Answer Man, I see the commercials for Paramount Plus and it looks like it has some interesting shows like Star Trek and The Good Fight. But if I get it, is there any live TV or do I have to watch everything from a menu like Netflix? — Jennifer, Augusta, Georgia.

Jennifer, before I answer, let me offer a few words about Paramount+ for readers who are not familiar with the new streaming service.

Paramount+ starts at $5.99 a month with a $9.99 a month package with no ads. (Paramount says it will offer a $4.99 a month plan in June, which will not have ads.). The service will feature programming from all of Viacom’s brands, including CBS, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV.

In addition, the streamer will feature original programming (Star Trek shows, The Good Fight, and a new Frasier with Kelsey Grammer, for instance), as well as select Paramount-produced theatrical films 45 days after their release in the theaters. (Mission Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place, Pt. 2 are two films ticketed for Paramount+ six weeks after their theatrical release.)

But, you ask, is there any live television?

The answer is yes for 99 percent of the United States. That’s where Paramount+ offers the live signal for the local CBS affiliate, which has the entire lineup for that station including live sports and news. If you’re unsure if your CBS station is available via Paramount+, you can see a list here.

By the way, Paramount is offering a 30-day free trial until March 31 so that’s a great way to check it out before committing. And if you’re unsure if your streaming device is compatible with Paramount+, here’s a list of supported devices:

Apple TV (4th generation and 4K)

iPhone and iPad (iOS 11+)

Select Android TVs

Android phone and tablet

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick and Fire Cube

Portal TV

PlayStation 4

Samsung Smart TVs (note: 2017-2021 models’ 2016 models and earlier will not work)

Vizio TV (Smartcast 3.0, P Quantum and Quantum X, M Quantum, V, E, and D series)

LG TV (2018-2021 models with webOS 4.0 update or higher)

Roku (2, 3 and 4, Ultra and Ultra LT, LT, HD, Streaming Stick 3500x or later, Ultra, Premiere, Premiere+, Express, Express+, Roku TV, 4K Roku TV)

Xbox (Series S and X)

Xfinity Flex

Jennifer, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

