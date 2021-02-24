TV Answer Man, I was thinking of trying the bundle that has Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN because it’s cheaper. But I would like to check it out first. Do you know if it has a free trial period like seven days? — Theresa, Venice, California.

Theresa, the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle is a great way to save money if you want to subscribe to all three services. If you ordered the three separately, the cost would be roughly $19 a month — $6.99 for Disney+, $5.99 for the basic Hulu Video on Demand plan, and $5.99 for ESPN+. But if you bundle them, you get all three for $12.99 a month, a $6 a month savings.

However, there are two things you should know about the Disney/Hulu/ESPN bundle:

1, The price is going up.

On March 26, the bundle price will increase from $12.99 a month to $13.99 a month. If you get the Hulu Live bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+, the price will go from $71.99 a month to $72.99 a month. Both plans still offer a savings compared to ordering them separately, but the discount will be smaller.

2. There is no free trial.

While Hulu offers a free trial of both its subscription Video on Demand service, and its multi-channel, live streaming service, you can not get a free trial of the bundle.

You also can not get a free trial of either Disney+ or ESPN+ if you order them separately. And it wouldn’t surprise me if Hulu jettisons its free trial sooner than later as well. Streaming services are retreating from offering free trials as competition in the category escalates. They believe that many consumers are using free trials without any intent to subscribe. (Netflix has also removed its free trial offer.)

Theresa, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

