What Happened to the Bally Sports App Now?

The Bally Sports app experienced a widespread and multiple-hour outage on Wednesday night, the second time in three nights. The app, which is used by Bally Sports Plus subscribers and viewers who use their pay TV credentials to watch games online, went down soon after last night’s NBA and NHL action began. As they did on Monday night when the app crashed, fans took to social media to express their frustration.

What Are Bally Sports Subs Saying?

@HawksOnBally Get it together!! Two nights in a row fighting to watch the @ATLHawks You App, your website is not working! — Curtis Robinson (@curtisrobinson) November 1, 2023

Would be fun to watch the Cavs play tonight but the @BallySportsCLE app is down. All I see nightly is people complaining they can’t get the Cavs and Guardians games. Can’t imagine how much interest is lost due to not being able to watch games. — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) November 1, 2023



The Bally Sports customer service team on X soon acknowledged the issue:

This is a known issue and we are working diligently to resolve this issue quickly. We will update you when service is back. — BallySportsHelp (@ballysportshelp) November 2, 2023

Is the Bally Sports App Fixed?

@BallySportsHelp posted a new comment at 9:40 p.m. ET saying the technical issue had been resolved: “The issue has now been fixed, we genuinely apologize for the inconvenience. We will keep working tonight to find solutions so this doesn’t happen again.”

However, despite the apology, many fans who couldn’t watch their favorite teams for a second night this week, were not in the mood to forgive. And some said the problem persisted even after Bally Sports said it was fixed. (Bally Sports carries 15 NBA and 12 NHL teams as well as 12 MLB teams, although they only have the streaming rights to 5 MLB teams.

I’m still unable to sign in, I want to cancel my subscription now. — Roddy (@RodSTATS) November 2, 2023

The streaming snafus are just more of the same for Diamond Sports, the owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks which is struggling to reorganize as a profitable unit after declaring bankruptcy last March.

