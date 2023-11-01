Amazon’s Prime Video today has added 107 new movies to streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion.

Raging Bull (1980)

Collaborating with director Martin Scorsese once again, Robert De Niro delivered an Oscar-winning performance as Jake LaMotta, a troubled boxer. The physical and emotional transformation De Niro underwent for the role is awe-inspiring. Raging Bull remains a pinnacle of cinematic storytelling, showcasing both De Niro’s dedication and Scorsese’s directorial brilliance.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.

All the President’s Men (1976)

All the President’s Men is a gripping political thriller that delves into the Watergate scandal, one of the most significant events in American political history. Directed by Alan J. Pakula as part of his personal 70s paranoia trilogy (Klute and The Parallax View the others), the film brilliantly captures the investigative prowess of journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, played convincingly by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman.

Unforgiven (1992)

Unforgiven, directed by Clint Eastwood, is a haunting and thought-provoking Western masterpiece that subverts the genre’s traditional heroism and moral simplicity. Set in a bleak and unforgiving landscape, the film tells the story of an aging, reformed outlaw, played brilliantly by Eastwood himself, who is reluctantly drawn back into a life of violence for one last job. The film explores themes of redemption, justice, and the brutality of the human spirit.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon’s Prime Video:

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

17 Again (2009)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

A Home of Our Own (1993)

All The President’s Men (1976)

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An American In Paris (1951)

Annapolis (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakheart Pass (1976)

Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago (2003)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Crank (2006)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Desperate Hours (2022)

Dom Hemingway (2014)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Heaven Is For Real (2014)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hope Springs (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Knight And Day (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Man of the West (1958)

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out (1987)

Notting Hill (1999)

Radio Days (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Scrooged (1988)

Shark Tale (2004)

She-Devil (1989)

Showgirls (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Dogs Of War (1981)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Gospel According to André (2018)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Package (1989)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Running Man (1987)

The Terminal (2004)

The Uninvited (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Two Weeks (2006)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Unforgiven (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)

Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010)

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)

Vera Cruz (1954)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

You Again (2010)

