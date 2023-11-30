By Phillip Swann

Freevee, Amazon’s ads-included streaming service that does not require a Prime membership, will add 32 new movies to its lineup tomorrow (December 1, 2023). Here are the three best, in my humble opinion:

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Night of the Hunter, directed by Charles Laughton (the only film the great actor ever directed), is a haunting masterpiece that blends 1950s noir with gothic themes. Robert Mitchum plays a charismatic preacher whose eyes are on earthly possessions (like stolen money) rather than what’s above. Two children have the secret to the loot, leading the Preach on a hunt for the kids that’s marked by striking visuals and shadowy contrasts, creates an atmosphere of unremitting tension. Great film!

The American (2010)

The American is a suspenseful and visually stunning thriller that showcases George Clooney’s understated yet compelling performance as an assassin seeking refuge in a picturesque Italian village. Says here this is Clooney’s best performance and arguably his best film ever.

Men In Black (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the sci-fi comedy stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as secret government agents who regulate extraterrestrial activity on Earth. The silly premise, based on the conspiracy theory about real-life agents in black suits who, uh, regulate alien visits, would have failed in lesser hands. But Sonnenfeld, Smith and Jones team to produce two hours of great entertainment.

Complete List of New Movies Coming to Freevee On December 1

Earth to Echo (2014)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Joey (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Masquerade (1988)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Peter Pan (2003)

Repo Men (2017)

Sahara (1984)

Still of the Night (1982)

Tank Girl (1995)

Ted (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the

Desert (1994)

The American (2010)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Gift (2015)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Purge (2013)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The White Buffalo (1977)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

