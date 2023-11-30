By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Covered DIRECTV for 29 years.

DIRECTV could lose the Tegna-owned 64 network affiliates tonight at 8 p.m. ET if the two sides do not reach new agreement by then. (A blackout would affect DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.) How do DIRECTV’s subscribers feel about that? Let’s go to social media for the latest reactions. Here’s a sample of comments this morning on X:

“So sick of retransmission consent disputes with the awful @TEGNA I hope DirecTV stands its ground and stops these frivolous tussles that threaten to black out my local station. @wcnc Carriers get paid plenty well and shouldn’t strong-arm DirecTV. cc @FCC– Wayne Alexander.

“DirecTV aka AT&T should not be taking Local Cannels (sic) off of their Programming!! They just raised their prices for Cable TV and now they want to take away all the Local Channels from their Programming!” — ‘Diana.’

“Pretty soon DIRECTV is just gonna’ be ESPN, HGTV & ID.” — Jeremy Remiger. “Don’t drop my local station! It’s unfair to take away my programming. I pay for Uverse so I can get what I want. If I can’t watch what I pay for, I will go elsewhere. Already went w/o two other networks most of the summer. This is getting old!” — ‘JLP.’ “Save my local channels! Keep WUSA9.” — Claudia Unkle. “@DIRECTV KENS5, get your s—together and reach an agreement.” — Cindy Cox. “I like how Directv said the price of airing locals went up 20% year over year while the number of viewers went down. They made it clear the owners of these local channels are trying to gouge them, So Directv has to pass it on to their customers.” — ‘myacctwassusp1.” “TEGNA, DIRECTV, get your act together. I’m not happy I’m might be losing NBC channels additionally not happy I probably will be paying more for “free” local channels… WTF???” — ‘Barbara HZ.’ “Why’s it always DirecTV? cut the cord folks.” — ‘Buffalodroppings.’ “Figure out a contract! If I lose my local CBS before the Survivor and Amazing Race finals, I’ll be fuming! — Cyndi J. In addition to the genuine anxiety expressed by many subscribers, there are a few dozen comments with exactly the same wording, all blasting DIRECTV, suggesting an orchestrated campaign by someone favoring Tegna:



“Don’t drop my local news and favorite shows! It is unfair to take away my programming. I pay DIRECTV so I can get the channels I want. If I can’t watch what I pay for, I will go elsewhere.” DIRECTV’s response? “We understand your concern about losing a local station for any period of time. DIRECTV continues working to deliver our customers greater choice and value while shielding them from unwarranted price hikes as we work with TEGNA,” the TV provider is telling concerned customers. The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this carriage dispute and report back at TVAnswerman.com if anything significant changes today.

