DIRECTV and the broadcaster Tegna appear to be headed for a 64-channel blackout unless the two sides reach a new carriage pact before 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Tegna this morning is still alerting viewers at its station web sites that DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose its 64 network affiliates while the TV provider is telling upset subscribers that it’s focused on “delivering greater choice and value without interruption.”

What Is DIRECTV Saying?

“We know this situation is concerning, but we’re here for you and focused on delivering greater choice and value without interruption as we work with programmers like TEGNA,” DIRECTV’s customer service team wrote on its X page early this morning.

“If no deal is reached by November 30th, DIRECTV customers could lose access to our station,” Tegna says at its web sites.

What Happened to DIRECTV & Tegna In 2020?

The two sides are arguing over how much DIRECTV should pay to carry the Tegna-owned local channels. The last time the two companies negotiated a new carriage agreement, talks collapsed at deadline, leading to a 19-day blackout before a new deal was signed. That was in 2020.

Since then, both DIRECTV and Tegna have been involved in carriage stalemates with multiple companies, showing a willingness to allow channel blackouts to occur if they deem necessary to ultimately secure better deals. This is why this reporter has concluded a blackout in this instance is likely, although not a sure thing.

Where Are the Tegna Stations?

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

The Tegna lineup includes 21 NBC affiliates, and 16 CBS stations, 13 ABC affiliates, and 5 Fox stations, which means DIRECTV viewers in those markets could lose NFL and college football games this weekend.

