AT&T and Tegna announced this morning that they have signed a multi-year agreement to allow DIRECTV and three other AT&T-owned TV services to once again carry 64 Tegna-owned local TV stations.

The deal ends a 19-day blackout that began on December 1 when the old carriage agreement expired. The disagreement was over how much DIRECTV should pay to carry Tegna’s signals. (The blackout also affected the AT&T-owned U-verse, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.)

The announcement this morning stated: “Tegna and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country. All TEGNA stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes. AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.”

The companies did not reveal the terms of the new agreement.

The new pact means that subscribers to DIRECTV, and the three other AT&T services, will be able to watch today’s NFL games on Tegna-owned CBS, NBC and Fox stations.

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

There is still no news on the other major satellite TV-local channel blackout, Dish vs. Nexstar. On December 2, Dish lost 164 Nexstar-owned local channels as well as WGN America. Dish is also involved in seven other carriage disputes which represent 223 missing channels.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

