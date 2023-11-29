By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, we are debating whether to get a new Smart TV or just get a little device like Roku or the Fire TV from Amazon. Can you offer some advice? — Shana, New Bern, North Carolina.

Shana, I would answer that it depends in part upon the age of your television. If you have a several-year old set, I recommend buying a new one if you can afford it. Today’s TVs, including Smart TVs, offer a better picture than the sets of old with many displaying programs in 4K, the best picture now available.

However, if you have a relatively new set that just doesn’t happen to be a Smart TV, I suggest getting the Roku or Fire TV over a new TV for two reasons:

1. The Roku is cheaper.

You can buy a Roku streaming stick or a Fire TV streaming device for less than $30 while a Smart TV could cost hundreds of dollars or more depending upon the size and model. A Roku or Fire TV stick will work with any television that has an HDMI port connection. You take the HDMI cable, which is connected to the stick, and connect it to the HDMI port on your set. You don’t need a Smart TV, one with Internet capability, to use a Roku or Fire TV.

2. Roku offers more programming.

A few years ago, Smart TVs mostly just carried the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon’s Prime Video. But TV manufacturers have gotten wiser and expanded their app library to include more services to accommodate the growing interest in streaming. Some sets now have hundreds of apps or more in their libraries.

However, Roku and the Fire TV offer thousands of apps with choices in every programming category and subject matter imaginable. Unlike the TV makers, which are primarily focused on selling the set’s picture and related features, Roku and Amazon know that people buy their products strictly for the programming that they carry. Consequently, they strive to provide as many streaming services as possible.

Bottom line: If you were planning to shop for a new TV anyway — and streaming is important to you — go ahead and get a Smart TV set that offers a great picture. But if you like your current TV, get a Roku or Fire TV device. You’ll save money and, in my view, be just as happy.

Shana, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

