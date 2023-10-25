

TV Answer Man, will Sling TV hold a free preview of the NBA League Pass this week like DIRECTV Stream is? — Mike, Cleveland.

Mike, Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, this week will hold a free preview of the NBA League Pass package. The sneak peek, which began officially last night, will run through Monday, October 30. (The NBA season began last night with a doubleheader on TNT, but games won’t be available on the League Pass until tonight.) The NBA League Pass, which normally costs $14.99 a month on Sling TV, offers up to 40 out-of-market games each week.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass.

Who Is Offering Free Preview of NBA League Pass?

Dish, DIRECTV, Comcast and DIRECTV Stream are among the other TV providers offering the free preview of the League Pass this week. Check your on-screen guide for more details on whether your TV service is offering it.

The NBA’s basic online NBA League Pass, which also streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available for $99 for the entire 2023-24 season, the same price as last year. You can also purchase the package by the month for $14.99, again the same as last year. However, the price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan has risen from $129.99 for the season to $149.99. The monthly price for the Premium package has also increased from $19.99 to $22.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans.

