

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon next month (October 2023) plans to add 173 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup. Here are the five most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Totally Killer (2023)

Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) stars as a present-day teen who’s somehow sent back to 1987 where she meets her own mother — and a serial killer who’s slayed three of her Mom’s friends. It sounds like Back to the Future mixed in with When Peggy Sue Got Married and every slasher film of the 1980s. We don’t know if it’s any good, but you can’t say the plot of this Amazon original isn’t creative. The cast also includes Julie Bowen and Randall Park. Debuts October 6.

The Burial (2023)

Another Amazon original movie, The Burial, which is based on a true story, stars Jamie Foxx as a personal injury attorney who helps a small funeral home owner sue a large funeral home company. Tommy Lee Jones plays the funeral home owner so the cast, which also includes Alan Ruck and Bill Camp, alone makes this must viewing. Debuts October 13.



Upload, season three

The Greg Daniels (The Office) comedy about a futuristic society where people can ‘upload’ themselves into a virtual afterlife returns for a third season. Rotten Tomatoes gives season one and two scores of 88 and 100 respectively so it might be worth a look. Debuts October 20.

Renfield (2023)

The comedy/horror film stars Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula in modern day New Orleans with Nicholas Hoult as his put-upon assistant. The very concept of Cage as the famous vampire makes me laugh instantly, but is Renfield the movie any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the film a score of 57 out of a possible 100, based on 268 reviews. (The audience score of 79 is a bit better.) Debuts October 10.

Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a likely blowout for Kansas City in front of the home fans so you know what that means. If Taylor Swift hasn’t dumped KC TE Travis Kelce by game time, she will likely be at the game. And that makes this the top sports event of the day for every media outlet in the country. Gametime: October 12, 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October to Amazon’s Prime Video, which is free with Prime membership:

October 1

12 Angry Men

A Chorus Line

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A Haunted House

A View to Kill

A Star Is Born

Abduction

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Allied

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Black Rock

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Fatal Attraction

Fiddler on the Roof

Flesh & Blood

For the Love of the Game

For Your Eyes Only

Frasier – Seasons 1-11

From Beyond

From Russia With Love

Gang Related

Ghost World

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hair

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Hit Season 3

Holiday in Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Last Night in Soho

Lawless

Legally Blonde

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters of the Universe

Mean Creek

Mississippi Burning

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

Oculus

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One for the Money

Original Sin

Pitch Perfect

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Quigley Down Under

Rain Man

Red Corner

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shaft

Sicario

Sixteen Candles

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

The Bounty

The Change-Up

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Great Train Robbery

The Intouchables

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Other Woman

The Party

The Possession of Hannah Grace

The Proposal

The Roommate

The Secret of NIMH

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Vampire Loves

The Watch

The Wedding Singer

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Unfriended: Dark Web

Universal Soldier

What’s Your Number?

You Only Live Twice



October 3

Billions Season 5

Make Me Scream

October 5

Thursday Night Football: Chicago at Washington

October 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Totally Killer

October 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 9

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

October 10

Copshop

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield

October 11

The Greatest Show Never Made

Awareness

October 12

Thursday Night Football: Denver at Kansas City

Blended

October 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds

The Burial

October 15

Half + Half – Seasons 1-4

One on One – Seasons 1-5

October 16

Long Shot

October 17

Polite Society

October 19

TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

October 20

Bosch: Legacy Season 2

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

Surrounded

Upload – Season 3

October 23

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

October 24

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

October 25

Studio 666

October 26

TNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

October 27

Smellville

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession

October 29

Die in a Gunfight

October 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...