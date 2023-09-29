By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman
Amazon next month (October 2023) plans to add 173 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup. Here are the five most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Totally Killer (2023)
Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) stars as a present-day teen who’s somehow sent back to 1987 where she meets her own mother — and a serial killer who’s slayed three of her Mom’s friends. It sounds like Back to the Future mixed in with When Peggy Sue Got Married and every slasher film of the 1980s. We don’t know if it’s any good, but you can’t say the plot of this Amazon original isn’t creative. The cast also includes Julie Bowen and Randall Park. Debuts October 6.
The Burial (2023)
Another Amazon original movie, The Burial, which is based on a true story, stars Jamie Foxx as a personal injury attorney who helps a small funeral home owner sue a large funeral home company. Tommy Lee Jones plays the funeral home owner so the cast, which also includes Alan Ruck and Bill Camp, alone makes this must viewing. Debuts October 13.
Upload, season three
The Greg Daniels (The Office) comedy about a futuristic society where people can ‘upload’ themselves into a virtual afterlife returns for a third season. Rotten Tomatoes gives season one and two scores of 88 and 100 respectively so it might be worth a look. Debuts October 20.
Renfield (2023)
The comedy/horror film stars Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula in modern day New Orleans with Nicholas Hoult as his put-upon assistant. The very concept of Cage as the famous vampire makes me laugh instantly, but is Renfield the movie any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the film a score of 57 out of a possible 100, based on 268 reviews. (The audience score of 79 is a bit better.) Debuts October 10.
Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
It’s a likely blowout for Kansas City in front of the home fans so you know what that means. If Taylor Swift hasn’t dumped KC TE Travis Kelce by game time, she will likely be at the game. And that makes this the top sports event of the day for every media outlet in the country. Gametime: October 12, 8 p.m. ET.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in October to Amazon’s Prime Video, which is free with Prime membership:
October 1
12 Angry Men
A Chorus Line
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A Haunted House
A View to Kill
A Star Is Born
Abduction
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Allied
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Black Rock
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Fatal Attraction
Fiddler on the Roof
Flesh & Blood
For the Love of the Game
For Your Eyes Only
Frasier – Seasons 1-11
From Beyond
From Russia With Love
Gang Related
Ghost World
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hair
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Hit Season 3
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents of Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Last Night in Soho
Lawless
Legally Blonde
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters of the Universe
Mean Creek
Mississippi Burning
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
Oculus
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One for the Money
Original Sin
Pitch Perfect
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
Quigley Down Under
Rain Man
Red Corner
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shaft
Sicario
Sixteen Candles
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Alamo
The Apartment
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
The Bounty
The Change-Up
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Great Train Robbery
The Intouchables
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Other Woman
The Party
The Possession of Hannah Grace
The Proposal
The Roommate
The Secret of NIMH
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Vampire Loves
The Watch
The Wedding Singer
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Unfriended: Dark Web
Universal Soldier
What’s Your Number?
You Only Live Twice
October 3
Billions Season 5
Make Me Scream
October 5
Thursday Night Football: Chicago at Washington
October 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
Totally Killer
October 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed
October 9
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
October 10
Copshop
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield
October 11
The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness
October 12
Thursday Night Football: Denver at Kansas City
Blended
October 13
Everybody Loves Diamonds
The Burial
October 15
Half + Half – Seasons 1-4
One on One – Seasons 1-5
October 16
Long Shot
October 17
Polite Society
October 19
TNF: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
October 20
Bosch: Legacy Season 2
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded
Upload – Season 3
October 23
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
October 24
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off
Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles
October 25
Studio 666
October 26
TNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy
October 27
Smellville
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession
October 29
Die in a Gunfight
October 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter
