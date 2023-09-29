

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, when Netflix mails out their last discs on Friday, will they require you to send them back? Can you keep a particular title you really like? — Rich, town withheld.

Rich, Netflix today shipped its last disc rental via the infamous red envelope, ending its DVD/Blu-ray mail rental business after 25 years. The DVD business put Netflix on the map, but subscribers have fallen to under two million, not enough to keep the side biz to streaming afloat. But what will happen to those last discs that were just sent out — and the 10 freebies the company mailed out recently? It’s time to play, You Have Questions, We Have Answers!

Why is Netflix closing the DVD business?

This is the company’s statement:

“After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve made the difficult decision to wind down at the end of September. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the DVD business continues to shrink, that’s going to become increasingly difficult. Making 2023 our Final Season allows us to maintain our quality of service through the last day and go out on a high note.”

When is the last day you can return a Netflix disc?

Netflix says it will continue to accept disc returns until October 27th, 2023.

Can you keep your discs if you don’t return them by October 27?

Yes. Netflix now says you will not be charged for outstanding discs. You can return them if you don’t want them, but you don’t have to. That includes the 10 free discs that were delivered in August.

When will billing for the DVD service end?

Your last bill was in August.

Will the end of the DVD service affect your streaming subscription?

Your current streaming subscription will not be impacted. Your DVD subscription will automatically be canceled on the last shipping day.

Do you need to take any action to cancel your DVD subscription?

You do not need to take any action. After the final shipping date, your DVD subscription will be automatically canceled.

What will happen to your personal rental records?

Netflix promises that most personal information will be deleted when the DVD rental service ends or shortly there after. This includes your:

•Mailing address(es)

•Queue

•Rental/shipping history

•Ratings

•Reviews

•Taste preferences / genre ratings

Data which will be preserved after that time include: Name and login information; DVD billing history (including tax data); and charges for unreturned discs (including tax data).

Netflix’s video tribute to the red envelope:

Rich, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

