Disney is trying to woo blacked out Spectrum TV subscribers with a time-limited promotional price for the Disney-owned Hulu Live streaming service. Until October 11, Spectrum customers — and everyone else — can now get the $69.99 a month Hulu Live for just $49.99 a month for the first three months. (The regular price will apply if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three months.) Hulu Live carries ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned channels that have been missing from the Spectrum lineup since August 31 at 8 p.m. ET due to a carriage dispute between the companies.

“Just in time for a weekend filled with U.S. Open championship tennis, College Football and NFL games, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99/month for three months. Beginning today through October 11, subscribers should visit https://www.hulu.com/live-tv to take advantage of the limited time offer,” Disney says in a statement.

Of course, the reference to the U.S. Open and the football games is not a coincidence. ESPN, which is now not available on Spectrum, is broadcasting the tennis tournament as well as tomorrow’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. “The Hulu + Live TV subscription provides viewers with a full live and on-demand TV experience including the ability to stream more than 90 TV channels, like ESPN (italics ours), and others featuring live sports, national and local news and entertainment,” the Disney statement adds.

The $49.99 monthly price on Hulu Live perhaps is no coincidence, either. Spectrum TV last week offered its Disney-deprived customers a special price of $56.24 for the first two months of the base Fubo streaming package. The Hulu Live discount undercuts the Fubo price by $6.25.

