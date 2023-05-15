

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Telly, a new company founded by the co-founder of Pluto TV, is now taking registration for 500,000 free 55-inch 4K TVs that it says will be delivered this summer. You can register here.

Are they really free? Yes, they are free, Telly says.

The catch: The TV has a dual screen with your Smart TV programming on the top screen and a running ticket on the bottom smaller screen that will include advertising, news and other information. The ads will allow Telly to offset the cost of providing the free sets, the company says.

The two screens are integrated with a sound bar.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in television since color,” Ilya Pozin, Telly’s CEO and founder said in a statement. “Telly is a revolutionary step forward for both consumers and advertisers. For too long, consumers have not been an equal part of the advertising value exchange. Companies are making billions of dollars from ads served on televisions, yet consumers have historically had to pay for both the TV and the content they watch. All of that changes today. When I co-founded Pluto TV, we created an entirely new model that offered amazing TV content to viewers for free. Now, with Telly, we are providing the actual television for free as well.”

Telly says viewers can use the TV to watch cable, satellite or their favorite streaming app. The set comes with three HDMI ports and it ships with a 4K Android TV streaming stick.

The Telly TV also comes with video calling, video games, music and a voice assistant.

