Did you have trouble with Sling TV on Wednesday night? If so, you are not alone.

Subscribers to the live streaming service, which is owned by Dish, experienced widespread technical glitches last night including being unable to sign in or watch shows if they were signed in. They said the issues began around 7 p.m. ET. Sling TV’s Twitter customer team acknowledged the problems at 8:09 p.m. ET.

“Some customers may be experiencing streaming errors at this time. Please attempt restarting your device. We apologize for the disruption,” the streamer tweeted.

But the apology was not well received by the many angry Sling customers.

“I’m really over Sling TV being down so much,” tweeted ‘Needs More Coffee.’ “Seriously. It’s time to see if Spectrum has a streaming service. Can’t even watch the news; I have to come to Twitter to see if anything happened in the world today.

“I switched from YouTube TV just to give them a try since YouTube TV increased their price. This is my first month with @Sling. Pretty embarrassing when you invite people over to watch sports and it doesn’t work. Probably not renewing and going back to @YouTubeTV,” said Cristian Prado.

The anger seemed deepest for basketball fans who were unable to watch the NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

“Sling, your customer service is trash, your streaming is trash and if you don’t give me bill credit for not being able to allow me to stream the Knicks v Heat game and don’t want to provide an agent to help me then I’m going to YouTube Tv,” tweeted ‘FaustoG.’

Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, reports that roughly 2,500 people were complaining about Sling’s technical errors at the height of the problem which was shortly after 10 p.m. ET. Sling TV has 2.1 million subscribers.

Shortly after midnight, the Sling Twitter customer service team said that the issues had finally been resolved.

“Services have been restored but some customers may continue to experience residual technical errors. We will continue our efforts to improve all user’s experience. Thank you for your patience, Slingers,” the company stated.

